New Brighton pool opened with a splash
Zwide residents can now also cool off in their refurbished swimming bath this summer
With mild trepidation and great excitement, a group of aspirant swimmers dipped their toes in the water for the first time at the official opening of the Thozamile Cecil Magqabi Swimming Pool in New Brighton on Friday.
Nikhonathi Busakwe, Amyoli Mathondlana and Zenathi Sondara, are just some of the children who will participate in the Nelson Mandela Bay Learn-to-Swim programme which will conduct weekly lessons at the pool starting this summer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.