×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

New Brighton pool opened with a splash

Zwide residents can now also cool off in their refurbished swimming bath this summer

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Devon Koen - 16 December 2023

With mild trepidation and great excitement, a group of aspirant swimmers dipped their toes in the water for the first time at the official opening of the Thozamile Cecil Magqabi Swimming Pool in New Brighton on Friday.

Nikhonathi Busakwe, Amyoli Mathondlana and Zenathi Sondara, are just some of the children who will participate in the Nelson Mandela Bay Learn-to-Swim programme which will conduct weekly lessons at the pool starting this summer...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read