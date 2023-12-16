×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Criminals and infrastructure woes stymie Bay rail operations

16 December 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The state of the train control infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay is buckling under the pressure of frequent vandalism, theft and blatant attacks on railway workers.

A ministerial visit this week to the Gqeberha and Kariega train stations shone the light on the existential problem bringing the operation to its knees...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read