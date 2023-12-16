Criminals and infrastructure woes stymie Bay rail operations
The state of the train control infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay is buckling under the pressure of frequent vandalism, theft and blatant attacks on railway workers.
A ministerial visit this week to the Gqeberha and Kariega train stations shone the light on the existential problem bringing the operation to its knees...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.