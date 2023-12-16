Alarm bells ring as metro fails to protect infrastructure

Alarm bells have been sounded over Buffalo City Metro’s apparent inability to protect vital infrastructure after metro staff were reportedly chased off sewage treatment and water infrastructure sites by vandals and scrap metal thieves.
Local activists and opposition councillors have accused the city of failing to address the crime, neglecting to make necessary repairs and ignoring the ticking environmental and health timebombs caused by effluent flowing into watercourses because of non-functioning infrastructure.
The city confirmed that staff had abandoned the Amalinda wastewater treatment plant after being scared off by “a mob of criminals”, but moved quickly to allay water contamination fears.
The cash-strapped municipality said it was searching for solutions, subject to the availability of budget.
East London businessman and activist Schalk van der Sandt recently threatened to sue the metro amid water contamination fears due to the vandalised wastewater treatment plant in Amalinda after he shared a video that showed how the pump station, which appeared to have been long abandoned, had been stripped by vandals.
Van der Sandt, activist turned politician and founder of Friends of Schalk, said this could lead to contamination of drinking water. The United Independent Movement Eastern Cape provincial co-ordinator questioned why the metro’s law enforcement officers had failed to prevent vandalism of the pump station.
“The pump station is not working, so we don’t know where all the faeces go,” Van der Sandt said.
The video showed how vandals had dug trenches to remove underground cables and pieces of cables could be seen lying around.
“If they could open a trench so long and big, then where is law enforcement?” Van der Sandt asked.
He also showed sewage treatment plants which he claimed were broken.
“All this water will run to the river and into our drinking water supply, and the next thing will be cholera,” he said.
“If we don’t wake up now, these ANC [people] will let us die. BCM people, ratepayers, you are going to drink bad water.”
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said serious cases of vandalism at the facility had been reported.
He said staff members working there were threatened with violence “by a mob of criminals and chased off the site” on October 10 2021.
A municipal vehicle was stoned on October 27 2023.
“The driver was allegedly instructed by the mob, in no uncertain terms, to vacate or face worse,” Ngwenya said.
“The assistance of SAPS and law enforcement was requested and two people were arrested.”
Ngwenya said the problem faced by the city was that vandals targeting infrastructure returned as soon as law enforcement, police and municipal staff left.
“The situation has made it unsafe for workers to remain visible in this site,” he said.
The matter was reported to Duncan Village police station on more than one occasion.
A case of malicious damage to municipal property and infrastructure was opened.
“Law enforcement was requested to assist,” Ngwenya said. An investigation found that there was no negligence on the part of municipal workers.
Ngwenya put the blame for the ongoing vandalism squarely on community members.
“This is purely a matter of unruly community members, who are targeting this plant for cable products and any other scrap metal they might find with resale value,” he said.
“The community policing forum has to be advised through the relevant councillor to curb this vandalism.
“As a precautionary measure, armed security guards are the practicable solution to this challenge to monitor the site day and night to prevent further vandalism and theft of municipal assets.
“We are currently exploring the issues of beefing up security and various options, subject to the availability of budget.”
On water contamination and cholera fears, Ngwenya said wastewater treatment plants were not designed or positioned in a place where there was a possibility of affecting drinking water, ruling out any possibility of water contamination.
“Water will always be abstracted upstream of a discharge point of wastewater,” Ngwenya said.
“East London water comes from Bridle Drift Dam, so water from there that gets treated and supplied to reservoirs has got nothing to do with that plant.
“That plant is just for discharging effluent wastewater and it is downstream from Bridle Drift, where we extract our drinking water from.”
Buffalo City Metro DA councillor Frederick Pohl said in this case the water from the sewage infrastructure flowed down Second Creek into the Buffalo River estuary.
Pohl said the sewage spill had been on the agenda since 2014, “but it has been an ongoing problem for many years”.
“This is not the only spillage of raw sewage into a water course,” he said.
“There are several others into the Nahoon River, Quinera River, and the well-known so-called turdy stream that flows out on Nahoon Beach.
“In the Beacon Bay Quinera River area there are five pump stations that regularly overflow and spill sewage into the estuary.
“All the sewage outfall works of the BCM have expired water use licences and are not functioning legally.
“The Mdantsane sewage [treatment] works don’t function at all.”
Pohl said load-shedding and crime were partly to blame.
“The one Mdantsane sewage works flows directly into Bridle Drift Dam where the water is pumped to the Umzonyama Water Purification works for drinking water,” he said.
“The other nearby Mdantsane sewage outfall spills into the Buffalo River below the dam, not very far from where water is withdrawn for the water purification works.
“These spillages have been going on for years and are a contravention of the National Water Act.
“It should be reported and is a criminal offence. There are many promises to stop the spillage, and crime and load-shedding are blamed for the failure to prevent this spillage, which is only a half-truth.
“Some spillages were taking place before load-shedding and are continuing.
“The question remains: what have we done to prevent these spillages? Load-shedding and crime have to be dealt with.
“Why are officials chased away when they can ask for protection from police? It is again shifting blame as an excuse not to deal with the problem.”
Pohl said there was huge potential for the outbreak of cholera, especially when people swam in the water.
“Fortunately, at this stage, the purification works are functioning. But incidences of E-coli in the drinking water have been reported to council and dealt with,” he said.
“When is the E-coli level in our drinking water going to be too much?
“The red lights are on. Three of our estuaries have management plans that require action to protect them.
“The external environmental audits are not done annually and it is a matter of time before pollution dilution will not be enough to prevent serious diseases from spreading.”
Pohl said vandalism was a serious threat to important infrastructure which was in place to protect residents’ health.
“It is a matter of serious concern that the vandalisation of our infrastructure cannot be protected,” he said.
“BCM has been erecting expensive fencing around less important infrastructure but cannot provide protection with proper security measures to this most important infrastructure.
“As a resident and a councillor, it is a great concern.
“It is one of my ward priorities in the IDP, but no budget was allocated to protect residents from the danger of sewage spills.
“Maybe another criminal charge, like the ones brought against BCM for the contravention of the environmental laws at the landfill site and Beacon Bay transfer station, should be laid against BCM for the contravention of the National Water Act, since it seems like there is no urgency to deal with these matters.”
Dean Knox, owner of Jonginenge Eco-Adventure, said sewage should stay in the pipes until treated and discharged.
“Any sewage leaks along the reticulation system or at pump stations will enter natural catchment areas, wetlands, dams and rivers,” he said.
“This poses serious health risks to people and animals.
“Clean drinking water is both a scarce commodity and a basic human right in South Africa.
“Both the clean water infrastructure and sewage infrastructure should be classified as national key points and pump stations should be protected.”
Stef Kriel, founder of Beacon Bay community environment activist group River Report, said Nahoon Beach had been closed because of the sewage spill due to pump station vandalism.
“Pump stations are repeatedly vandalised, yet there are no security improvements,” Kriel said.
“Each time it takes weeks to repair and the rivers and beaches take the knock.”
Alarm bells ring as metro fails to protect infrastructure
Vandals cause chaos by threatening municipal workers at water and sewage sites
Alarm bells have been sounded over Buffalo City Metro’s apparent inability to protect vital infrastructure after metro staff were reportedly chased off sewage treatment and water infrastructure sites by vandals and scrap metal thieves.
Local activists and opposition councillors have accused the city of failing to address the crime, neglecting to make necessary repairs and ignoring the ticking environmental and health timebombs caused by effluent flowing into watercourses because of non-functioning infrastructure.
The city confirmed that staff had abandoned the Amalinda wastewater treatment plant after being scared off by “a mob of criminals”, but moved quickly to allay water contamination fears.
The cash-strapped municipality said it was searching for solutions, subject to the availability of budget.
East London businessman and activist Schalk van der Sandt recently threatened to sue the metro amid water contamination fears due to the vandalised wastewater treatment plant in Amalinda after he shared a video that showed how the pump station, which appeared to have been long abandoned, had been stripped by vandals.
Van der Sandt, activist turned politician and founder of Friends of Schalk, said this could lead to contamination of drinking water. The United Independent Movement Eastern Cape provincial co-ordinator questioned why the metro’s law enforcement officers had failed to prevent vandalism of the pump station.
“The pump station is not working, so we don’t know where all the faeces go,” Van der Sandt said.
The video showed how vandals had dug trenches to remove underground cables and pieces of cables could be seen lying around.
“If they could open a trench so long and big, then where is law enforcement?” Van der Sandt asked.
He also showed sewage treatment plants which he claimed were broken.
“All this water will run to the river and into our drinking water supply, and the next thing will be cholera,” he said.
“If we don’t wake up now, these ANC [people] will let us die. BCM people, ratepayers, you are going to drink bad water.”
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said serious cases of vandalism at the facility had been reported.
He said staff members working there were threatened with violence “by a mob of criminals and chased off the site” on October 10 2021.
A municipal vehicle was stoned on October 27 2023.
“The driver was allegedly instructed by the mob, in no uncertain terms, to vacate or face worse,” Ngwenya said.
“The assistance of SAPS and law enforcement was requested and two people were arrested.”
Ngwenya said the problem faced by the city was that vandals targeting infrastructure returned as soon as law enforcement, police and municipal staff left.
“The situation has made it unsafe for workers to remain visible in this site,” he said.
The matter was reported to Duncan Village police station on more than one occasion.
A case of malicious damage to municipal property and infrastructure was opened.
“Law enforcement was requested to assist,” Ngwenya said. An investigation found that there was no negligence on the part of municipal workers.
Ngwenya put the blame for the ongoing vandalism squarely on community members.
“This is purely a matter of unruly community members, who are targeting this plant for cable products and any other scrap metal they might find with resale value,” he said.
“The community policing forum has to be advised through the relevant councillor to curb this vandalism.
“As a precautionary measure, armed security guards are the practicable solution to this challenge to monitor the site day and night to prevent further vandalism and theft of municipal assets.
“We are currently exploring the issues of beefing up security and various options, subject to the availability of budget.”
On water contamination and cholera fears, Ngwenya said wastewater treatment plants were not designed or positioned in a place where there was a possibility of affecting drinking water, ruling out any possibility of water contamination.
“Water will always be abstracted upstream of a discharge point of wastewater,” Ngwenya said.
“East London water comes from Bridle Drift Dam, so water from there that gets treated and supplied to reservoirs has got nothing to do with that plant.
“That plant is just for discharging effluent wastewater and it is downstream from Bridle Drift, where we extract our drinking water from.”
Buffalo City Metro DA councillor Frederick Pohl said in this case the water from the sewage infrastructure flowed down Second Creek into the Buffalo River estuary.
Pohl said the sewage spill had been on the agenda since 2014, “but it has been an ongoing problem for many years”.
“This is not the only spillage of raw sewage into a water course,” he said.
“There are several others into the Nahoon River, Quinera River, and the well-known so-called turdy stream that flows out on Nahoon Beach.
“In the Beacon Bay Quinera River area there are five pump stations that regularly overflow and spill sewage into the estuary.
“All the sewage outfall works of the BCM have expired water use licences and are not functioning legally.
“The Mdantsane sewage [treatment] works don’t function at all.”
Pohl said load-shedding and crime were partly to blame.
“The one Mdantsane sewage works flows directly into Bridle Drift Dam where the water is pumped to the Umzonyama Water Purification works for drinking water,” he said.
“The other nearby Mdantsane sewage outfall spills into the Buffalo River below the dam, not very far from where water is withdrawn for the water purification works.
“These spillages have been going on for years and are a contravention of the National Water Act.
“It should be reported and is a criminal offence. There are many promises to stop the spillage, and crime and load-shedding are blamed for the failure to prevent this spillage, which is only a half-truth.
“Some spillages were taking place before load-shedding and are continuing.
“The question remains: what have we done to prevent these spillages? Load-shedding and crime have to be dealt with.
“Why are officials chased away when they can ask for protection from police? It is again shifting blame as an excuse not to deal with the problem.”
Pohl said there was huge potential for the outbreak of cholera, especially when people swam in the water.
“Fortunately, at this stage, the purification works are functioning. But incidences of E-coli in the drinking water have been reported to council and dealt with,” he said.
“When is the E-coli level in our drinking water going to be too much?
“The red lights are on. Three of our estuaries have management plans that require action to protect them.
“The external environmental audits are not done annually and it is a matter of time before pollution dilution will not be enough to prevent serious diseases from spreading.”
Pohl said vandalism was a serious threat to important infrastructure which was in place to protect residents’ health.
“It is a matter of serious concern that the vandalisation of our infrastructure cannot be protected,” he said.
“BCM has been erecting expensive fencing around less important infrastructure but cannot provide protection with proper security measures to this most important infrastructure.
“As a resident and a councillor, it is a great concern.
“It is one of my ward priorities in the IDP, but no budget was allocated to protect residents from the danger of sewage spills.
“Maybe another criminal charge, like the ones brought against BCM for the contravention of the environmental laws at the landfill site and Beacon Bay transfer station, should be laid against BCM for the contravention of the National Water Act, since it seems like there is no urgency to deal with these matters.”
Dean Knox, owner of Jonginenge Eco-Adventure, said sewage should stay in the pipes until treated and discharged.
“Any sewage leaks along the reticulation system or at pump stations will enter natural catchment areas, wetlands, dams and rivers,” he said.
“This poses serious health risks to people and animals.
“Clean drinking water is both a scarce commodity and a basic human right in South Africa.
“Both the clean water infrastructure and sewage infrastructure should be classified as national key points and pump stations should be protected.”
Stef Kriel, founder of Beacon Bay community environment activist group River Report, said Nahoon Beach had been closed because of the sewage spill due to pump station vandalism.
“Pump stations are repeatedly vandalised, yet there are no security improvements,” Kriel said.
“Each time it takes weeks to repair and the rivers and beaches take the knock.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend