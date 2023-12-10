Filthy, rat-infested police barracks paints grim picture of neglect
Mount Road residential quarters still in shocking condition — four years after media exposé
A rat infestation, corridors littered with piles of empty alcohol bottles, mould-filled basins and bathtubs, scattered cigarette butts and a pervasive stench are among the hallmarks of Gqeberha’s police residential quarters.
And despite the rooms being designed for one person, there are also instances where unauthorised families have taken up residence at the Mount Road police station’s barracks...
