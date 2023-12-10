×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Dan Qeqe Stadium upgrade given green light

Development Bank’s R60m injection approved by the Nelson Mandela Bay council

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 10 December 2023

The Development Bank of SA’s proposal to inject R60m towards upgrades at the Dan Qeqe Stadium in Zwide was given the green light at a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting last week.

In a bid to give the historic facility a facelift, the Development Bank of SA (DBSA) partnered with Amandla NPO to develop the stadium into a youth precinct called the DLAB. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read