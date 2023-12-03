The ‘sport of kings’ on the Garden Route

This time last year I stumbled upon the thrill of the world-class polo that takes place right here on the Garden Route every year — and now that I know about it, I wouldn’t miss it for anything.
The polo season kicks off again this week in Plettenberg Bay and runs through until April 2024.
I discovered it when we were invited to an important match by a friend from Gauteng whose son plays international polo.
So, my first encounter with the sport was at the 2023 South African Open at the magnificent Kurland Estate in the Crags, Plett, and it has to be one of the most exciting spectator sports — it’s fast, furious and, to my mind, even more thrilling than a day at the races.
I got to meet Dane Csaszar, 25, who has an international handicap of three (that’s a big deal in polo language) and is a professional player.
He started riding horses at the age of four and took up polocrosse, playing for SA from the age of 11.
“At the age of 16, I went to Argentina where I played polo, finished my schooling and learnt to speak Spanish, with the dream of playing professionally,” he said.
Csaszar competes in the Plett season and in the UK summer season (May to September) before heading to Argentina for two months.
He has some 45 horses here and overseas and a string of wins under his belt.
He plays for different teams and patrons — a patron is typically an amateur polo player who spends money to field a team and participate.
“The lifestyle of a professional polo player requires a lot of travelling as we follow summer seasons,” Csaszar , who describes it as a game he loves and a dream come true, said.
I imagined that a day at the polo dubbed “sport of kings” would be a hoity-toity event with spectators dressed to the nines, but it’s not like this at all, rather it’s a chilled and casual affair.
For serious matches, fans can sit in the elevated pavilion at Kurland while many opt to set up blankets and picnic on the grassy banks.
What makes polo such a great spectator sport is that you don’t have to be familiar with the rules to enjoy what is one of the fastest team sports in the world.
A game is traditionally played in short bursts, referred to as chukkas, a name that originated in India.
Horses come thundering past spectators with riders performing astonishing moves with their mallets. It’s riveting!
During a big match, there is a charming tradition known as “treading in the divots”.
Spectators are encouraged — halfway through the game — to walk on the field and stamp in the holes caused by the horses’ hooves.
The Plett polo season attracts international competitors and the crème de la crème of South African players.
During the season, some 3,000 chukkas are played, with various tournaments culminating in the SA Open.
The number of polo ponies in the area swells to about 700, with 140 grooms in attendance.
Last year’s season (2022/2023) was the biggest yet, making a full recovery after a two-year Covid hiatus.
Players from Ireland, England, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, America and Malaysia played on Plett’s pristine fields.
Quite apart from the joy of the sport, this polo season is a windfall for Plett and the greater area.
“The benefits of hosting national and international polo tournaments are far-reaching and touch a vast array of local industries, enhancing tourism and community upliftment,” Doug Lund of the Plett Polo Club says.
“The sport not only reinforces Plett as a world-class holiday destination but also contributes to the local economy.
“Polo players, investors and spectators buy properties, eat at local dining establishments, shop at local stores and travel in and out on local airlines.”
Plett Tourism chief executive Patty Butterworth says that Plett is proud to be home to the most pristine and highly sought after polo fields on the African continent.
“The diversity and growth of equestrian attractions and unique experiences in Plett is exciting.
“Connecting Plett’s world-class reputation to domestic and international niche markets is part of our ethos and Plett has for a while been synonymous with polo.
“The benefits of hosting national and international polo tournaments are far-reaching and touch a vast array of local industries, both tourism- and community-upliftment-related.
“The sport not only reinforces the bragging rights Plett’s locals have enjoyed for many years but also contributes a substantial amount of money, R100m, to the local economy,” Butterworth said.
Be sure to catch the polo this season — you can’t live on the Garden Route and miss out.
The main event will be held on December 29 with an international women’s game.
Follow the schedule on the Plett Polo Instagram or Facebook to check the schedules.
- Some interesting facts: Polo is the oldest ball sport in the world, dating back to 600 BC. The word polo is derived from “pulu”, the willow root from which polo balls were crafted in Tibet over 2000 years ago. The sport gradually spread through Asia to India, where it was introduced to tea planters and British soldiers, who took the game to England. The first UK match was played in 1871, and polo came to SA in 1906.
