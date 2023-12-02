NMU jazz festival celebrated transformative power of music

Jazz trumpet legend Louis Armstrong once famously said “music is life itself”, and that makes sense when we are immersed in the joy of a live performance.
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) hopes that Isisusa Jazz Fest ’23 at the south campus on Thursday reflected this.
At its core, Isisusa represents the transformative power of collaboration through music.
Promoting visual and public narratives through the performing arts allows us to live out that mandate.
South African jazz singer and recording artist Dr Natalie Rungan headlined the main Isisusa Jazz Fest.
An accomplished jazz vocal educator, Rungan presented a preconcert workshop as well, giving insights into songwriting, music production and the intricate workings of the music business.
Her innovative work was geared to empower students in their journey towards becoming industry professionals.
Music can heal, soothe, rouse, and entertain, but it also can educate.
The university therefore made the concert and workshop free of charge to allow all to engage with the content and to learn from the artists, experiences, and activities.
NMU’s department of arts and culture founded Isisusa in 2008 as an annual platform to showcase, engage and stimulate artistic activity among the youth.
Since then, Isisusa has become an important calendar event for NMU, linking as it does to the broader arts community.
It provides opportunities for outreach and community engagement through the arts as well as “in-reach” by involving students, staff and alumni.
Apart from the focus on learning and teaching, the celebration is a way to engage with the community we serve, which is the public as well as our students and staff.
It also promotes talented artists from diverse backgrounds.
Nelson Mandela Bay is known as the home of South African jazz due to the number of talented musicians emerging from the region.
Today, it is still producing a sparklingly diverse range of talents, as seen in our students.
The dynamic steel pan band which opened the festival, for example, showed that this instrument is not only for reggae beats and calypso tunes. What a jazzy vibe!
Fourth year student Nande Mzaidume showed her flexibility in capturing a variety of styles in her smooth yet unique tone, while Luxolo Ntamo, of Port Alfred, shone for his flying fingers on the grand piano.
Isisusa is also a chance for students to experience a live performance alongside professionals.
This was highlighted when Rungan asked guitarist Jared Houlie to join her band for the finale.
What an epic feeling that must have been for the young man, who did not study music at school but is now a master’s student in jazz guitar performance.
Though Isisusa is primarily known for jazz, the genres of pop, R&B, reggae, electronic dance music and musical theatre have featured.
Most recently, choral music, made by students ushering in a change, was included as well.
Respected organisations such as the National Association of Teachers of Singing and the South African Society of Music Teachers also endorsed the event.
Perhaps it might be more apposite to quote Bono’s words here than the late great Louis Armstrong: “Music can change the world because it can change people,” the Irish rock star said.
That is because NMU is a dynamic African university whose motto is “change the world”.
Hence, if you were in the audience on Thursday, you are part of a bigger picture, that of bridging communities through music.
To spread inclusive, transformational and empowering messages through the music of South African artists, Isisusa Jazz Fest ’23 was filmed for broadcast and online release.
The footage will be repackaged and released in April to form part of the online Unesco International Jazz Day Celebrations.
This year’s Isisusa was a narrative of artistic expression and the power of jazz as a language that transcends boundaries.
And that is reason for a celebration.
- Ryan Pillay is the Nelson Mandela University arts, culture and heritage deputy director
