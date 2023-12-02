Homeowner wants Bay metro to reimburse her for sewage damage

A Kariega resident wants the Bay municipality to pay up after her family home in KwaNobuhle was turned into a stinking cesspit of sewage for weeks, damaging the flooring and furniture.
Nosipho Phillip said a blockage at a neighbouring school had led to the drain at the home, where her nephew lives, spewing out sewage in early October.
Phillip said she, members of the family and neighbours had made multiple calls to the municipality for a week, but no-one had been sent out to address the problem.
As a result, the sewage had eventually flooded the house and encroached on neighbouring properties.
In desperation, she visited the office of infrastructure and engineering political head Khanya Ngqisha on October 9.
A suction truck was sent to the site of the blockage the same day and began draining the sewage water.
However, even that intervention brought little relief, as she had to clean and drain most of the effluent.
She also bought chemicals and hired help.
But the home’s damaged laminate flooring had to be removed and thrown away. Cupboards and beds were also damaged.
“We had to remove and clean faeces ourselves. They gave us nothing to deal with the water,” Phillip said.
“They just drained water in the front side of the house and they did not even go to the back of the house.
“We had to hire plumbers and pay them from our pockets, but there was little they could do because the issue was not with us.
“What troubles me the most is even after I approached them about the damage caused to our house, it has not been taken seriously.
“Instead we are told they are investigating. What are they investigating for almost two months?”
She said the money she had spent on beautifying the family home had gone down the drain.
“I want to know who must take the responsibility for the groceries that were affected by this mess.
“We had to completely remove the wooden flooring in the house because it was damaged.
“I want them to pay for the damages and trauma they caused us.”
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the municipality was addressing the issue through a legal administrative process.
“The municipality can confirm that sewage did enter the property as a result of a sewer blockage,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Homeowner wants Bay metro to reimburse her for sewage damage
Image: SUPPLIED
A Kariega resident wants the Bay municipality to pay up after her family home in KwaNobuhle was turned into a stinking cesspit of sewage for weeks, damaging the flooring and furniture.
Nosipho Phillip said a blockage at a neighbouring school had led to the drain at the home, where her nephew lives, spewing out sewage in early October.
Phillip said she, members of the family and neighbours had made multiple calls to the municipality for a week, but no-one had been sent out to address the problem.
As a result, the sewage had eventually flooded the house and encroached on neighbouring properties.
In desperation, she visited the office of infrastructure and engineering political head Khanya Ngqisha on October 9.
A suction truck was sent to the site of the blockage the same day and began draining the sewage water.
However, even that intervention brought little relief, as she had to clean and drain most of the effluent.
She also bought chemicals and hired help.
But the home’s damaged laminate flooring had to be removed and thrown away. Cupboards and beds were also damaged.
“We had to remove and clean faeces ourselves. They gave us nothing to deal with the water,” Phillip said.
“They just drained water in the front side of the house and they did not even go to the back of the house.
“We had to hire plumbers and pay them from our pockets, but there was little they could do because the issue was not with us.
“What troubles me the most is even after I approached them about the damage caused to our house, it has not been taken seriously.
“Instead we are told they are investigating. What are they investigating for almost two months?”
She said the money she had spent on beautifying the family home had gone down the drain.
“I want to know who must take the responsibility for the groceries that were affected by this mess.
“We had to completely remove the wooden flooring in the house because it was damaged.
“I want them to pay for the damages and trauma they caused us.”
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said the municipality was addressing the issue through a legal administrative process.
“The municipality can confirm that sewage did enter the property as a result of a sewer blockage,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend