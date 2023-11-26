WEATHER GURU | The heat is on — and about to get hotter

The switch from complaining about the cold rainy weather to moaning about the hot uncomfortable conditions hit us without warning.
In October, we saw maximum temperatures battling to make the 20ºC mark in the Bay.
This week, we heard of advisories and warnings of a heatwave in various parts of the province and beyond.
In the Bay and surrounds, temperatures above 25ºC are becoming a regular occurrence.
Mrs Guru and many others hate this weather, as a hot kitchen is not the place to be in this heat.
For the young ones, it is great for lapping up the sun at the beach or next to the pool.
If you think this humid, hot weather is bad now, it is about to get much worse if the Seasonal Forecast and long-term climate change predictions are true.
This summer is forecast to be hotter and drier than normal, ending 2023 off as one of the hottest years ever globally.
We have not even reached that February/March “Durban-style” weather with high discomfort levels where sleeping without a fan is virtually impossible.
People tend to refer to any high temperature event as a heatwave, but what is a heatwave?
The official description for a heatwave is when the maximum temperatures are 5°C warmer than the average maximum temperature of the hottest month for a particular city or town for three or more consecutive days.
With February being the hottest month in this area, with the average maximum temperature in the Bay at 26ºC, and Kariega at 29ºC — we must have three days above 31ºC in the Bay and 34ºC in Kariega.
In other words, one day of 40ºC does not constitute a heatwave.
Being too hot isn’t just uncomfortable: it can be dangerous or even fatal.
Heat stress can lead to headaches, dehydration, and nausea.
Being exposed to high temperatures for extended periods can be fatal, especially for the old and infirm.
Strenuous outdoor labour can also be fatal under these conditions, as we saw when five farm workers in the Northern Province succumbed to the heat in January.
What can we do to avoid the effects of heat stress?
We can learn a lot from the Mexicans in this regard, as they wear sombreros (large hats) to shade themselves.
Wearing appropriate headwear is vital when working outdoors.
They also take siestas (afternoon naps) to avoid the effects of the midday sun.
It is thus advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity between 10am and 4pm.
This also applies to sport and children playing outside.
Water is vital in avoiding dehydration. Rehydrate as much as possible, as under these conditions you are sweating more and thus losing more water.
Besides giving you a killer headache, drinking beer, red wine or other alcohol in the sun must be avoided.
Like the cowboys always do in the movies, wrapping a handkerchief or towel around your neck or head cools your body temperature and helps you stay hydrated.
The old and infirm must stay indoors near a fan or air conditioner.
This week in history:
2007: Widespread flooding in the Knysna area
Weather safety tips:
Never leave a child or pet in a closed parked car. The temperature can exceed 50°C on a hot day in less than 15 minutes.
WEATHER GURU | The heat is on — and about to get hotter
