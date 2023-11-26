Jazz musicians step into spotlight at annual festival

The soothing sounds of some of SA’s best jazz musicians will take centre stage in the Friendly City next week for the annual Nelson Mandela University Isisusa Jazz Fest ’23.
The annual celebration of jazz will be hosted at the south campus auditorium on Thursday and will be free of charge to allow for more music lovers to attend.
NMU arts, culture and heritage deputy director Ryan Pillay said the festival was more than just a performance, but rather a testament to the power of collaboration.
“It brings together the renowned jazz educator Dr Natalie Rungan, current students, alumni and the local community for an enriching musical experience.
“The goal is to spread positive, inclusive, transformational and empowering messages through the music of SA artists,” Pillay said.
Renowned KwaZulu-Natal singer, songwriter, and producer Rungan headlines the two-hour show, supported by the NMU steel band and a trio of senior students from the faculty of humanities.
Rungan graduated with her PhD in music and musicology from Rhodes University in October and recently won an international Akademia Music Grand Award for her jazz EP, There's A Sound in My Head.
Rungan will also present a jazz rehearsal workshop on Wednesday which is open to all.
“My music expresses my thoughts and ideas about the many truths and faces of what I believe love and life to be. I want people to see me through the windows of my songs,” Rungan said.
NMU’s new choir conductor, Robert Gillmer, said students would gain valuable insights from the transformation-orientated Isisusa programme.
“Natalie’s innovative approach to jazz will provide our students with fresh perspectives and techniques,” he said.
The music department student trio performing at Isisusa Jazz Fest ‘23 are Jared Houlie, a jazz guitarist from Kariega, enrolled for his master’s degree in jazz guitar performance.
Jazz pianist Luxolo Ntamo, from Port Alfred, and third-year BMus student as well as contemporary vocalist Nande Mzaidume, from Gqeberha, a fourth-year BMus student, complete the trio.
Isisusa Jazz Fest ’23 will be filmed for broadcast and online release in December 2023 on NMU’s YouTube channel.
HeraldLIVE
Jazz musicians step into spotlight at annual festival
Image: SUPPLIED
