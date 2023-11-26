IN THE GARDEN | Growing Christmas cheer
Adding a splash of colour in planters can liven up your home over the festive season
Festive season preparation includes sprucing up your home where possible, and as the budget allows.
Centre your attention on adding cheer to the areas where you will be spending most of your time. Hopefully, it won’t be in the kitchen...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.