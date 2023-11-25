Voëlklip cliff tragedy victim to be laid to rest on Saturday
A much-loved George father, who died when his vehicle plunged over the notorious cliff at Voëlklip in Herolds Bay, will be laid to rest on Saturday.
The body of Bronwill Jafta, 33, was retrieved from the ocean on Thursday last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.