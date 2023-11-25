×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

New breath alcohol testing centre ramps up fight against drunk driving

By Weekend Post Reporter - 25 November 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality launched a new evidentiary breath alcohol testing centre on Friday to bolster its road safety campaign ahead of the festive season.

The centre, located at the Sidwell traffic department, is expected to cut the time to prosecute drunk driving-related offences, which can take up to a year to complete, to just under three months...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...

Most Read