New breath alcohol testing centre ramps up fight against drunk driving
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality launched a new evidentiary breath alcohol testing centre on Friday to bolster its road safety campaign ahead of the festive season.
The centre, located at the Sidwell traffic department, is expected to cut the time to prosecute drunk driving-related offences, which can take up to a year to complete, to just under three months...
