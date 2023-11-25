Meet the Bay’s dragon warrior
Bloemendal teenager runs her own karate dojo and is determined to inspire other youngsters to achieve their dreams
She’s just 19 but Jamey Charles runs her own karate dojo and has taken it upon herself to ensure the youth of the northern areas remain disciplined and determined to reach their goals.
The sensei (chief instructor) from Bloemendal opened the Dragon Warriors Karate Dojo while she was in matric at St James RC Secondary School in 2021...
