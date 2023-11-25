×

Your Weekend

Court pans ANC’s version on disputed contract

Judgment means ruling party must pay more than R102m to Ezulweni Investments for election banners

By FRANNY RABKIN - 25 November 2023

The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal by the ANC in a multimillion-rand contractual dispute, calling its version of events “utterly untenable and without veracity”. 

Unless the ANC tries to appeal further, the judgment means it must pay Ezulweni Investments more than R102m, plus interest, for the ANC election banners it produced and put up ahead of the 2019 general election. ..

