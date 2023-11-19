×

Your Weekend

Retrenchment surprisingly opened doors for Kwazakhele chef

Manqunyana brings successful cookout concept to Gqeberha

19 November 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

After losing his job in Cape Town during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sphamandla Manqunyana turned to his passion for cooking that has since opened a world of opportunities for the former Kwazakhele resident.

The decision started brewing the 31-year-old’s success story which will be celebrated at the Athenaeum on December 3, the first anniversary and officia launch of SphasCookOut in Gqeberha...

Latest