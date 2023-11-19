Retrenchment surprisingly opened doors for Kwazakhele chef
Manqunyana brings successful cookout concept to Gqeberha
After losing his job in Cape Town during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sphamandla Manqunyana turned to his passion for cooking that has since opened a world of opportunities for the former Kwazakhele resident.
The decision started brewing the 31-year-old’s success story which will be celebrated at the Athenaeum on December 3, the first anniversary and officia launch of SphasCookOut in Gqeberha...
