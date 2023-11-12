×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Northern Areas residents to protest after violence claims 13 lives in just nine days

By Brandon Nel - 12 November 2023

Violence is a daily occurrence in Gqeberha’s northern areas, a sad reality that the community has grown accustomed to.

But residents say the sheer brutality witnessed during the past week-and-a-half felt disturbingly different...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest