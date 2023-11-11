Rapper Early B brings his flavour to Bay gospel extravaganza
Guests at the Bethesda Congregational Church’s gospel extravaganza can expect to sing to an exciting new tune as church member and Afrikaans rap artist Early B brings his flavour to the weekend function.
Early B, saxophonist Don Vino, gospel artist Elwira Standili, and Bay comedian Boeta B are ready to enthral the audience at Victory Ministries International in Stanford Road on Saturday...
