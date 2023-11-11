×

Rapper Early B brings his flavour to Bay gospel extravaganza

By Roslyn Baatjies - 11 November 2023

Guests at the Bethesda Congregational Church’s gospel extravaganza can expect to sing to an exciting new tune as church member and Afrikaans rap artist Early B brings his flavour to the weekend function.

Early B, saxophonist Don Vino, gospel artist Elwira Standili, and Bay comedian Boeta B are ready to enthral the audience at Victory Ministries International in Stanford Road on Saturday...

