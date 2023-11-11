×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Experts welcome call for state of disaster to be declared on malnutrition

More than 100 Eastern Cape children have died after human rights ‘violated’

Premium
By Brandon Nel and Siphokazi Mnyobe - 11 November 2023

Education experts and political leaders have welcomed a recommendation by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for child malnutrition in the Eastern Cape to be declared a state of disaster.

In a scathing report released this week, the widespread issue of insufficient food access for many children across SA, resulting in malnutrition and hunger, was highlighted...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest