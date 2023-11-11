Experts welcome call for state of disaster to be declared on malnutrition
More than 100 Eastern Cape children have died after human rights ‘violated’
Education experts and political leaders have welcomed a recommendation by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for child malnutrition in the Eastern Cape to be declared a state of disaster.
In a scathing report released this week, the widespread issue of insufficient food access for many children across SA, resulting in malnutrition and hunger, was highlighted...
