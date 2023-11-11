×

East London architect a global hit

Designer scoops four awards in US ceremony, after earlier win in Italy

11 November 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The horizons are expanding for an East London architecture masters graduate, reaching lofty heights courtesy of another sensational global design award.

Following on from his international Iron Design Award in May, Nelson Mandela University alumnus Hactor Kabo Malete kept with winning ways and scooped a further four design prizes, this time at the US-based MUSE Design Awards...

