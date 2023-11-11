Nelson Mandela Bay estate agent in hostage drama
Pretend ‘guest house owners’ tie him up, empty his bank account and demand ransom from friends and family
A request to have a guest house valuated landed a Nelson Mandela Bay estate agent at the centre of a hostage situation after he was said to have been overpowered, tied up, and made to watch as his alleged captors drained his bank accounts and made ransom demands from his friends and family.
The incident came to light after a video was circulated of the Remax agent sitting on a bed, stripped to his underwear with his hands bound...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.