Why camp when you can glamp?
AfriCamps... the key to painless camping.
Each to his own, but there’s no way I want to lug my home like a tortoise to some place where it needs to be erected and I have no ambition to sleep on the ground either — there’s a good reason that mattresses were invented!
So, for me and many who share my sentiments, glamping — now very popular the world over — is the perfect solution because you get the feeling and charm of being in a tent, but you also get a comfy bed, a kitted-out kitchen with cutlery and crockery, a fridge and even a microwave, a table to have dinner at and most important of all your very own en suite bathroom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.