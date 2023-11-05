WEATHER GURU | What’s the story with this weather?
“What is happening with the weather? It is really messed up to say the least,” is a comment I have been hearing a lot lately.
I cannot blame the public for feeling that way, as I feel the same...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.