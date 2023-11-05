×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Biosecurity key to saving rabbits from deadly disease

Illness has spread, with the first cases popping up in Gauteng, and at least one on outskirts of Bay

Premium
05 November 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Veterinarians have urged the public to keep a close eye on their pet rabbits, or any wild ones in and around their area, as they continue to monitor the outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD) across SA.

While RHD holds no real threat to people or other animals, owners have been advised to vaccinate their bouncing fur bundles as the disease is contagious to domestic and wild rabbits as well as hares and often leads to a painful death...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest