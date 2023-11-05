Biosecurity key to saving rabbits from deadly disease
Illness has spread, with the first cases popping up in Gauteng, and at least one on outskirts of Bay
Veterinarians have urged the public to keep a close eye on their pet rabbits, or any wild ones in and around their area, as they continue to monitor the outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD) across SA.
While RHD holds no real threat to people or other animals, owners have been advised to vaccinate their bouncing fur bundles as the disease is contagious to domestic and wild rabbits as well as hares and often leads to a painful death...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.