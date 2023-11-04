Would you send your kids to this school?
‘The toilet situation is so bad, not even a dog would want to go in there’ — parent of Bay pupil
Broken toilets, cracked floor boards and no running water — pupils at David Livingstone Secondary School are forced to urinate on the grass or ask nearby residents if they can use their bathrooms.
And as parents vow to take their gripe to the public protector’s office to address the gross violation of the constitutional rights of their children, the question has been raised: Would you send your children to a school like this? ..
