Your Weekend

Ndabeni-Abrahams launches Crudastar Incubator in Makhanda

By Sibabalwe Tame - 04 November 2023

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams launched the Crudastar Incubator in Joza Location in Makhanda on Thursday to empower small businesses, especially in the townships and rural areas.

Ndabeni-Abraham’s address took place during the 15th Annual Stakeholder Forum (ASF), themed Ecosystem Collaboration Enhanced to Accelerate the Growth of Small Enterprise, hosted by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda)...

