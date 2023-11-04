Ndabeni-Abrahams launches Crudastar Incubator in Makhanda
Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams launched the Crudastar Incubator in Joza Location in Makhanda on Thursday to empower small businesses, especially in the townships and rural areas.
Ndabeni-Abraham’s address took place during the 15th Annual Stakeholder Forum (ASF), themed Ecosystem Collaboration Enhanced to Accelerate the Growth of Small Enterprise, hosted by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda)...
