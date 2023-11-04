Lengthy terms for crowbar gang
Each man received an additional 15-year sentence for racketeering
They prowled the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay armed with pickaxes and crowbars with the sole intention of breaking into houses and stealing valuable items to fuel their greed.
The meticulously planned and executed house robberies committed over an eight-month period saw the notorious “crowbar gang” amass more than R4m through racketeering and money laundering...
