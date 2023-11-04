Dozens of KwaNobuhle residents started their weekend in high spirits on Friday after looting the stock from a SA Breweries truck that had earlier been hijacked and abandoned in the township.
The truck, carrying alcohol worth about R300,000, was hijacked on its way to Graaff-Reinet from the iBhayi plant in Perseverance.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the truck had been intercepted on the R75 near Springs, Kariega
“At about 5.40am a liquor truck was hijacked by an unknown number of suspects in a silver Ford Bantam bakkie,” Beetge said.
“The truck was travelling on the R75 close to Springs, Kariega, at the Amanzi turn-off, when the bakkie overtook the truck and the driver had a gun pointed at him.
“The truck was then driven off by the suspects and the bakkie was dropped off in bushes close to NU29, Motherwell,” he said.
The truck was recovered in Relu Street, KwaNobuhle, at about 8am.
“All 18 pallets of beer were missing,” Beetge said.
A case of vehicle hijacking is being investigated by the Kariega police.
In pictures circulating on social media, residents can be seen looting the truck and running away with crates.
SAB spokesperson Kanyisa Ndyondya said none of its staff had been hurt during the hijacking.
“This morning an SAB truck was hijacked and looted,” Nondyondya said.
“Thankfully, all of the drivers and crew members are unharmed.
“We have provided counselling services to help them cope with the trauma.
“We will co-operate with the authorities to resolve this matter,” she added.
HeraldLIVE
Hijacked SA Breweries truck looted in KwaNobuhle
Dozens of KwaNobuhle residents started their weekend in high spirits on Friday after looting the stock from a SA Breweries truck that had earlier been hijacked and abandoned in the township.
The truck, carrying alcohol worth about R300,000, was hijacked on its way to Graaff-Reinet from the iBhayi plant in Perseverance.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the truck had been intercepted on the R75 near Springs, Kariega
“At about 5.40am a liquor truck was hijacked by an unknown number of suspects in a silver Ford Bantam bakkie,” Beetge said.
“The truck was travelling on the R75 close to Springs, Kariega, at the Amanzi turn-off, when the bakkie overtook the truck and the driver had a gun pointed at him.
“The truck was then driven off by the suspects and the bakkie was dropped off in bushes close to NU29, Motherwell,” he said.
The truck was recovered in Relu Street, KwaNobuhle, at about 8am.
“All 18 pallets of beer were missing,” Beetge said.
A case of vehicle hijacking is being investigated by the Kariega police.
In pictures circulating on social media, residents can be seen looting the truck and running away with crates.
SAB spokesperson Kanyisa Ndyondya said none of its staff had been hurt during the hijacking.
“This morning an SAB truck was hijacked and looted,” Nondyondya said.
“Thankfully, all of the drivers and crew members are unharmed.
“We have provided counselling services to help them cope with the trauma.
“We will co-operate with the authorities to resolve this matter,” she added.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend