Exceptional designs celebrated at Eastern Cape architecture awards
Gqeberha firm DMV Architects secured top honours at the 2023 ceremony
Beautiful design elements and exceptional attention to detail helped Gqeberha firm DMV Architects secure top honours at the 2023 awards ceremony for the Eastern Cape branch of the SA Institute of Architects (SAIA).
DMV walked away with two awards and a commendation, while the Gqeberha office of SVA International won the third and final award for projects completed in 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.