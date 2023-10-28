WEATHER GURU | There’s a hole in the road dear mayor, dear mayor
There’s a hole in the road dear mayor, dear mayor.
Towards the beginning of the year our city fathers seemed to have been winning the war on potholes in the Bay and surrounds. Then the rain came, and they started reappearing at an alarming rate. They came back with vengeance, bigger, deeper, and causing more damage to tires...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.