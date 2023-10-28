×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

October Healthcare vision will help children with cancer

Premium
28 October 2023
Editorial Comment
None

That is how many children with cancer go undiagnosed each year in the Eastern Cape. Up to 1,000 children are diagnosed annually.

Think about it: that is more than one child a day with cancer who goes undiagnosed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
South African Rugby Player Investigated for Alleged Racial Insult in World Cup ...

Latest