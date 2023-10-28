Gangs and vandalism top of agenda in DA security assessment
Widespread gang-related crime and persistent damage to critical infrastructure were among key concerns raised during a DA safety and security assessment conducted at the Chatty satellite police station on Friday.
DA leader John Steenhuisen visited the area after a number of gang-related killings in the past month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.