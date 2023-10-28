×

Almost R15m blown on ‘ghost scholar transport vehicles’

Internal investigation homes in on three senior Eastern Cape transport officials who allegedly colluded with service providers

By Sivenathi Gosa - 28 October 2023

An internal Eastern Cape transport department investigation has revealed that almost R15m was allegedly fraudulently paid for the services of “ghost scholar transport vehicles” since 2020.

At the centre of the investigation are three senior departmental officials in the scholar transport unit. They are suspected of being involved in fraud totalling R14.9m. ..

