Nelson Mandela Bay teenager wrongfully jailed for rape released on appeal

Judge finds trial court committed serious irregularities, youngster’s right to fair trial was compromised

21 October 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A Gqeberha teenager who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for rape has emerged victorious after the Makhanda high court found that the trial court committed serious irregularities and mishandled his case.

