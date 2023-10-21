Nelson Mandela Bay teenager wrongfully jailed for rape released on appeal
Judge finds trial court committed serious irregularities, youngster’s right to fair trial was compromised
A Gqeberha teenager who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for rape has emerged victorious after the Makhanda high court found that the trial court committed serious irregularities and mishandled his case.
The youngster spent more than a year behind bars...
