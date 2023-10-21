×

Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi suspended

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 21 October 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi was placed on precautionary suspension during an emergency council meeting on Friday, while the disciplinary process against her unfolds.

She stands accused of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), Municipal Systems Act and the code of conduct for staff...

Latest