Your Weekend

Lid lifted on Eastern Cape’s far-reaching service delivery failings

Public protector’s report unearths alarming shortcomings across range of departments

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 October 2023

A public protector’s report has unearthed alarming shortcomings in basic services and infrastructure projects in the Eastern Cape, involving a plethora of state organs.

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka presented the report on Friday to the Eastern Cape legislature, where she was joined by deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane and finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, who stood in for premier Oscar Mabuyane...

Latest