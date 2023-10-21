Blocked drain finally cleared after months of sewage flooding
A blocked drain in New Brighton that was repeatedly reported to Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was cleaned on Friday after Metro Matters stepped in.
Resident Sivuyile Marambana said she had struggled with the problem for months. ..
