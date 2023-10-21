Bed finally available at Fort England for man accused of killing ex-wife
Another murder accused still waiting for same opportunity
While a Gqeberha man accused of murdering his former wife has been sent to Fort England Psychiatric Hospital for mental observation, another man accused of murdering his mother must still wait eight months for a bed to become available.
On Friday, the Gqeberha magistrate’s court heard that a bed had become available in Makhanda for Johnny Baartman to be evaluated, prompting prosecutor Melani Hammett to request a formal inquiry as to why Maurice Butlion had to wait so long for his admission. ..
