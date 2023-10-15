You can walk more than a mile in these shoes

The museum-style-concept space pays tribute to the iconic footwear incorporating elements of SA culture, music, art and traditional craftsmanship.
To mark the occasion, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis officially opened the space which aims to attract foreign and local tourists highlighting SA’s world-class manufacturing industry.
The Veldskoen Experience includes interactive displays and exhibits that highlight the history and cultural significance of veldskoen shoes, showcasing the materials used in their production, and demonstrating the different stages of their rich history and heritage while offering customers a unique and immersive way of engaging with the products.
Nick Dreyer co-founder of Veldskoen Shoes, says: “The Veldskoen Experience’s goal is to become a top-10 destination in Cape Town.
“We want to be part of the tourist fabric of the city and cannot wait to welcome people from all over the world to share the remarkable story that is veldskoen.”
More than 100 guests were treated to a joyous SA-filled celebration, with performances by Hot Water and Mama Africa opening the event by giving an African blessing.
An array of dignitaries and locally renowned figures from the realms of art, fashion and entertainment graced the occasion.
Performer Emo Adams, actor Tim Theron and Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo were in attendance and SA MasterChef 2022 winner Shawn Godfrey served up local favourites with a twist.
Speeches from councillor James Vos and newly appointed Veldskoen CEO Driekie Zondagh highlighted the importance of tourism in the Mother City.
Co-founder Nick Dreyer thanked collaborators like DHL and NSRI.
But before Dreyer handed over the ceremonial scissors to the mayor, he made special mention of David Kramer.
The legendary musician, famous for his red veldskoene, was able to attend the occasion and was met with roaring applause.
Hill-Lewis expressed his enthusiasm for this innovative venture and named the veldskoen “SA’s national shoe”.
In a heartfelt speech, he emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting local artistry, acknowledging the Veldskoen Experience as a testament to the city’s commitment to cultural appreciation.
The proceedings concluded with a ribbon-cutting to mark the official opening of The Veldskoen Experience.
In addition to the museum experience, it offers the opportunity to try on and test different styles and variations of veldskoen shoes.
There are dedicated fitting areas where customers can receive personal assistance from knowledgeable staff members who can help them find the perfect pair based on their preferences and needs.
Overall, the Veldskoen Experience aims to go beyond the traditional retail experience, providing customers with a comprehensive and engaging journey through the world of the veldskoen and its history as an SA icon.
It’s an opportunity for customers to connect with the brand, learn about its story, and find a pair of shoes that not only fits well but also resonates with their personal style and values.
