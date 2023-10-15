With direct access to the town’s blue-flag beaches, mountain views and endless stretches of golden sand, The Plettenberg Hotel has hoisted the Garden Route flag even higher, being named the second-best hotel across Eastern and Southern Africa.
Condé Nast Traveler recently announced the results of its prestigious 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, which saw The Liz McGrath Collection’s The Plettenberg Hotel voted as runner-up.
The five-star establishment finished hot on the heels of Babylonstoren Hotel in the Winelands.
Jacqui Elliot, CEO of The Liz McGrath Collection, said they were thrilled with the hotel’s performance over the last year.
“Under the leadership of GM Melissa Theron, it has moved up the rankings from 11th place in 2022, beating stiff competition from other prominent hotels in the region to take second place in 2023, in what is known as one of the world’s most prestigious awards programmes,” she said.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted by submitting their travel experiences and ratings.
The Plettenberg Hotel is situated on a rocky headland in Plettenberg Bay.
The hotel, which features 37 beautiful guest rooms, including 12 suites and two spectacular villas, offers delicious fresh meals served in a seaside setting.
The Sandbar is the perfect spot for pre- or post-dinner drinks, as well as tea, wine and signature cocktails throughout the day.
The hotel also has two pools with sea views, a wellness spa and a gym.
HeraldLIVE
Plett hotel scoops accolades at prestigious awards
