Warriors set for stern test against Tuskers

The Dafabet Warriors will be looking to add a third win to their tally when they take on the newly promoted AET Tuskers at St George’s Park on Sunday.
Coming off the back of two memorable come-from-behind wins against the sides from either side of the Jukskei River, the Warriors will be eager to keep that momentum going when they host the Pietermaritzburg side, starting at 10am.
With four games under the belt, of which the first two were rained out, the Gqeberha-based side inflicted a third defeat in four matches on the Lions after a thrilling four-wicket victory in Johannesburg last week.
Then, 48 hours later, they again found themselves on the positive end of the result when they downed the Momentum Multiply Titans by 109 runs for their second four-point haul in as many matches.
That result against the Titans saw them move into second place on the division-one CSA One Day Cup table, with 13 points from four matches.
Earlier this week, Warriors seamer Alfred Mothoa told Weekend Post’s sister publication, The Herald, the visitors could expect a tough encounter against the Warriors.
“We won’t be complacent, that’s for sure.
“We come off the back of a thrilling game against one of the best teams in the country, so that has given us a lot of confidence. We matched their energy and eventually managed to overcome them.
“So the Tuskers can expect a fight when they enter the field here at St George’s,” he said.
The Tuskers may have opened their campaign with a convincing win against the DP World Lions, but results have not gone their way since.
They lost their next three matches on the trot, first tasting defeat by 141 runs and 20 runs to Western Province and North West Dragons respectively, with both results coming via the DLS method.
More recently, they slumped to their third defeat, this time going down by 82 runs to the Gbets Rocks, who claimed their first win of the season.
Sitting in sixth position on five points, the Tuskers will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win against the in-form Warriors.
