Legendary Bay entrepreneur, racing ace, to be laid to rest
Scribante took over father’s construction company, turned it into concrete powerhouse
It will be the end of an era on Saturday when Nelson Mandela Bay business and karting and motorsport legend Celso Scribante is laid to rest at St Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Walmer.
Scribante, 79, who took over Scribante Construction from his father, Aldo, and grew it into ready-mix powerhouse Scribante Concrete, was renowned for his integrity and hands-on approach to business — and was still racing Lamborghinis until last year...
