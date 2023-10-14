×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Great excitement as Murray High gets nod for additional classrooms

Huge influx of pupils has led to unsatisfactory learning conditions at Plett school

By SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE - 14 October 2023

Appeals from the Plettenberg Bay community for the construction of a new high school in Kwanokuthula have finally been heard, with the provincial education department moving forward with plans to add additional classes to the overpopulated Murray High School.

Though the department will not be building an entirely new school, as had been requested, it will add classrooms to ease overcrowding — and parents say they are nonetheless thankful...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest