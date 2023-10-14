×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Get your geek on with Con.ect Geek Convention

14 October 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Cosplayers, geeks, comic book fans and those simply wanting to dress up are in for a treat as the annual Con.ect Geek Con gears up for this year’s instalment of the colourful — and beautifully weird event.

With an array of stalls, stage acts, games, cosplay, competitions, and food trucks, attendees will be spoilt for choice next weekend...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest