WEATHER GURU | What a dam wonderful sight
Visiting the Kouga Dam on Sunday reminded me of the night we queued at the Walmer Drive-In to see the recently unbanned Rocky Horror Picture Show.
I have never seen so many SUV’s, bakkies and 4x4’s in one place at the same time, as it was the only way to gain access to the dam...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.