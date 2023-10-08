All roads lead to Gqeberha for national UDaba Dance Festival
The province’s up-and-coming dancing talents are preparing for auditions in the hope of securing a slot at the Entry Stage — UDaba Dance Festival in December.
The national UDaba Dance Festival will be hosted by the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, in association with Qhama Africa, and is scheduled to take place at the complex and the Mendi Art Centre from December 6-9...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.