Gay men targeted by syndicate
Group uses fake profiles on dating app to bait love seekers and then rob them
Lured by the prospect of love through a queer dating app, a number of gay men have found themselves arriving for dates only to be robbed, locked in car boots, and driven around to ATMs while a suspected syndicate depletes their bank accounts.
Gqeberha police and Namibian Queer lobby group Out & Proud are investigating the series of complaints where several men looking for love have instead been robbed of their money, cellphones, cars and dignity...
