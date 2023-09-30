Post Office debt exceeds assets by R12.5bn
Government has committed more than R6.2bn in bailouts this year on top of a cumulative R8bn previously
The SA Post Office’s debt exceeds its assets by R12.5bn, according to business-rescue practitioners who gave their first update after two months at the helm trying to save the state-owned entity.
Business-rescue practitioners Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons said the success of the business rescue process required arresting the cash-flow bleed while also allocating capital to facilitate the company being able to service clients effectively. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.