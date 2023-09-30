Investment totalling R127bn set to create thousands of jobs
Secret meetings with potential investors and behind-the-scenes lobbying to position the Eastern Cape as an investment destination of choice have paid off, with 18 major investment declarations totalling R127bn announced on Friday.
These projects, which are set to bolster the provincial economy by creating thousands of new jobs, include a R13.6bn onshore liquefied natural gas storage and regasification terminal project that will be located in the Port of Ngqura...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.