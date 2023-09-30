×

Your Weekend

Frequent power outages haunt Bay funeral parlour

Owner asks competitors to store bodies for him when fridges don’t get cold because of Bethelsdorp’s unstable electricity supply

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 30 September 2023

Frequent power outages from an unstable temporary connection forced a Bethelsdorp funeral parlour owner to ask his competitors to store bodies for him as his fridges were no longer cold enough.

The parlour is one of three businesses connected to two temporary connections in trenches along Brass Street. One trench was closed last month...

